Cairo: Students across Saudi Arabia began Thursday a 10-day holiday, marking the end of their first semester. The break runs until December 5 and students will be back to their classes the following day, Saudi media said.
Students in public, private and foreign schools in Saudi Arabia Wednesday wrapped up their first-semester tests amid precautions against COVID-19.
The new academic year in the kingdom got under way in late August with a revival of in-person classes after suspension of more than a year prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Saudi education authorities have said that the new academic year are divided into three semesters. Each semester is made up of 13 weeks, followed by a short break.
The Education Ministry has said that getting vaccinated is mandatory for accessing all public and private schools, universities and technical training institutions.
Last year, Saudi Arabia suspended in-person classes and switched to distance-learning via government platforms as part of stringent measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.