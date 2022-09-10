Cairo: Pranks are punishable by a minimum of SR500,000 and six months in prison under Saudi law, a lawyer has said.
“I hope these penalties will deter any person abusing social media for playing pranks,” lawyer Majed Qarub added. He, however, noted that most prank performers on social media are youngsters and juveniles.
“Age does not exempt the offender from arrest and imprisonment with investigations conducted in line with specific procedures suiting their age,” he told Saudi television Al Saudaih.
Accomplices and propagators of pranks are penalised too, he warned.
In recent years, Saudi police have arrested dozens of people for involvement in abusing social media and perpetrating online offences of different types.