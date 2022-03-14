Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced an increase in taxi fares inside cities, fixing SR10 as minimum charge for any trip in with a capacity of four passengers.
According to the new pricing, the charge for every additional kilometre over the base fare has been increased from SR1.80 to SR2.10, an increase of 16.67 per cent.
The waiting charge has also been increased by 12.5 per cent per minute; the new fares will be 0.90 halala instead of 0.80 halala. The same fares can be charged if the vehicle speed is less than 20km per hour.
The starting metre fare was raised by 16.36 per cent, reaching SR6.40 from SR5.50. With regard to taxis with a capacity of five or more passengers, there has been an increase of 21.67 per cent in the starting fare, bringing the new cost to SR7.30 from SR6.
As for the waiting charge, it has been increased by 22.22 per cent to become SR1.10 instead of 90 halala for every minute, the authority said in a statement.