Dubai: Saudi Arabia has instructed all schools to annul social distancing between students, in the latest measure aimed at easing COVID-19 restrictions, local media reported.
The Saudi Ministry of Education yesterday issued a circular addressed to all its departments in the regions of Saudi Arabia to cancel the requirement for social distancing at all levels in classrooms, and during classrooms and extracurricular activities.
The four-tier mechanism by which students’ attendance is scheduled and divided into groups will also be cancelled, the ministry confirmed.
The ministry noted that all necessary measures will be taken towards cancelling social distancing to start the third semester, and this will be based on the updated guidelines and precautions of the return to in-person attendance.
In January, more than 3.5 million students returned to school in over 13,000 primary schools and 4,800 kindergartens across the Kingdom, almost two years after they were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The resumption of in-person teaching for the under-12s had been postponed from October last year.
Schools in Saudi Arabia switched to online learning soon after the pandemic began in early 2020.
In preparation for the long-awaited return of students, senior school officials across the Kingdom have implemented a programme to prepare pupils, parents and teachers for a safe resumption of classes.