Dubai: The number of Singaporean Umrah performers has increased by 45 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to Dr. Tawfiq Al Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, during his official visit to Singapore.
President of Singapore Halimah Yacob received on Wednesday Minister of Hajj and Umrah who is on an official visit along with a delegation of representatives from government and private institutions concerned with serving Hajj and Umrah performers.
During the meeting, the two countries signed a number of agreements in various areas, including the Hajj and Umrah sector. Al Rabiah noted that Saudi Arabia is dedicated to serving Islam and Muslims, facilitating their arrival in Mecca and Medina, and that this year’s Hajj season will see the return of several pilgrims to pre-pandemic levels.
He also highlighted the 45 per cent growth in Singaporean Umrah performers compared to pre-pandemic levels, aimed at enriching their religious and cultural experiences and achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 programmes.
The visit included several meetings to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides in various areas, especially significant following the automation of all services, elimination of age restrictions and requirement of a male guardian, electronic visa issuance through the Nusuk platform, selection of packages and services, and completion of payments via smart devices.
Al Rabiah concluded his visit by holding several meetings with officials to further enhance cooperation and strengthen the quality of services provided to Singaporean Umrah performers. Talks also focused on improving the effectiveness of joint committees to ensure easy trips for pilgrims and Umrah performers. The visit reaffirmed the deep bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Singapore.