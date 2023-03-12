Dubai: Schools in Jeddah, Rabigh, Khulais and Al Baha were suspended on Sunday due to weather fluctuations reported by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The Jeddah and Al Baha Education Departments have decided to shift to remote learning for all students, school employees and education offices to ensure the safety of everyone.
The NCM has issued warnings stating that several regions in Saudi Arabia are expected to experience rain and thunderstorms during these days.
Medium to heavy rains accompanied by raised dust will be seen in cities and regions including Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, Qassim, Hail, Al Jouf, the Northern Border, Najran, and the eastern region. These areas may also witness torrential rains, semi-lack of visibility, active wind, and hail.
Meanwhile, the regions and cities of Mecca, Asir, Jazan and Al Baha will witness thunderstorms and heavy rain, along with a lack of visibility, active winds, torrential rains, and hail.