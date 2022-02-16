Cairo: Saudi Arabia said it is taking necessary measures to prevent the so-called “plastic” rice from finding its way into the kingdom’s markets.
A video circulated on social media has claimed that the fake rice, a mixture of potatoes, rice flavour and an industrial sticky resin, is already available in Saudi Arabia.
The footage also shows some people bouncing rice balls, saying the “plastic” rice cannot be distinguished from the ordinary one until it is cooked.
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) denied the claims, saying it is taking the necessary measures to ensure that the product will not enter the local markets, Saudi state television Al Ekhbariya reported.
Saudi public prosecution, meanwhile, warned against dealing in harmful, adulterated or prohibited food substances, saying violators face penalties of a maximum of 10 years in jail and fines of up to SR10 million.