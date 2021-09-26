Abu Dhabi: As many as 15,693 violators of residency, labour and border security laws were arrested across Saudi Arabia between September 16 and September 22, the Ministry of Interior said.
The arrests included 6,336 violators of the residency system, 7,452 violators of the border security rules, and 1,905 violators of the labour laws, the ministry added in a statement.
Another 311 people were arrested trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, of whom 54 per cent were Yemenis, 43 per cent Ethiopians, and 3 per cent of other nationalities, with 6 violators being caught trying to cross the border to go out of the country.
Fifteen people were arrested for transporting and providing a safe haven for violators of residency and work regulations.
A total of 85,009 violators are currently questioned for violating the regulations, of whom 75,014 are men and 9,995 are women.
Of these 67,641 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents and 9,433 violators were deported.
The Ministry of Interior warned those who facilitate the entry of infiltrators into the Kingdom or provide them with transportation, shelter or any assistance or service face up to 15 years in jail, and a fine of up to SR1 million, in addition to being named and shamed and confiscation of the means of transportation and accommodation.