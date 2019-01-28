Jeddah: At a picturesque resort located on the outskirts of Jeddah, Reham Fozi Shabana brings her funky-looking burger food truck called Serial Grillers to a screeching halt and parks it in its designated spot.
She opens its wide shutters, sets up the stations with her small team, and patiently waits for a private event to wrap up before she can serve her customers with mouthwatering burgers.
Shabana, 26, is one of the very few female food truck owners in the kingdom.
Colourful food trucks with flashy signboards started popping up in Saudi Arabia a few years back and are now readily seen parked outside malls, at private and public events, on highways, near beaches and walking tracks.
The trucks provide opportunities for aspiring and talented chefs who don’t have much to invest in an actual restaurant— to make a name for themselves.
Customers are able to track the location of the trucks—which roam around the city—through their social media accounts.
“It’s convenient and cheap to operate. Once you make a name of yourself, you can make a good profit,” the Saudi national says.
Although Shabana is a dentist by profession, her love for burgers and entrepreneurial spirit motivated her to start a food truck business two years back.
She hasn’t quit her daytime job at the clinic, so Shabana juggles the two professions at once.
“It can be really strenuous but everything is possible if there is a burning passion for it,” she said.
Shabana learned how to grill the patties to perfection from a local chef and then added her own twist of seasoning to create a straightforward juicy burger bursting with flavour.
She also conceptualised the design of her truck and logo herself and hired a designer to execute it.
Speaking on the challenges of working in a food truck, Shabana says that the close quarters often is an incubator for tension.
“Especially when it gets busy and orders pour in, its easy for tempers to flare—with four people cramped in close quarters with fryers and grillers heating it up,” she says.
“We have to be really quick and efficient or customers leave. There is no room for a mistake because there is no time for re-firing an order.”
With the growing trend of food trucks in the country, Shabana says its important to “create an niche” to set yourself apart from the competition which she describes as “cut throat”.
For Shabana, the air of exclusivity is one of her main selling points.
“Because my food truck is not available all the time it has sparked the interest of the elite,” she says.
She has nabbed many high profile events like the Drone Racing League at King Abdullah Economic City in Jeddah last year.
“I sold 150 burgers in two hours,” she said proudly.
To procure a food truck license one must be a Saudi national, 18 or older and not a government employee.