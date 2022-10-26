Cairo: A court in Saudi Arabia awarded a Saudi woman an undisclosed sum of compensation after her husband had divorced her without registering it in two weeks’ time in line with the kingdom’s personal status law, a local newspaper has reported.
The woman had filed a lawsuit with the court, accusing the ex-spouse of having divorced her without documentation while she was staying in her father’s house following a dispute, Okaz added.
In response, the Personal Status Court ruled in favour of the woman and ordered the ex-husband to pay her a financial compensation at par with her spending during marriage.
The ruling was based on article No 91 of the personal status law that obligates the man, who divorces his wife without her knowledge and who fails to register the divorce, to pay compensation for her, equal to the minimum spending from the date of the divorce till the date when she learns of it.
The report did not say when and where the case was heard, or the value of the compensation.