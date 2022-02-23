Cairo: A Saudi telecom company has said it has terminated the service of an expatriate after he posted tweets deemed offensive to the kingdom.
“Based on keenness to preserve the nation’s reputation, showing no leniency with whoever harms it in any way and after conducting an investigation into reports about an employee, holding an Arab nationality, that he offends the kingdom through tweets he made years ago, the company has decided to end contracting with him,” STC said in a statement. The company said the issue will also be referred to competent state agencies.
Earlier, STC said it had opened an investigation into the offensive tweets and promised to take legal action.
The offender is a Syrian national who used to work as a manager in the firm, some media reports said.
A trending hashtag has recently popped up, titled in Arabic #A Syrian manager insults Saudi Arabia#.
In a separate incident, a Jordanian-Palestinian expatriate was earlier this month sacked and deported from Saudi Arabia for having posted offensive tweets about the kingdom.