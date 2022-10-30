Cairo: Schools in Saudi Arabia started on Sunday shifting to the winter time schedule, a system that will run for more than four months, a Saudi news portal has reported.
The shift applies to all public, private and international schools in the kingdom and continues until March 28, according to Ajel.
According to education authorities in the capital Riyadh, the morning line will now begin at 6.45am and the first class 15 minutes later.
The return to the summertime system in schools will happen on April 26, following a holiday, and will run until the end of the academic year on June 22, i.e. around a week before the Muslim Eid Al Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, the report said.
The current school year started in Saudi Arabia in late August.