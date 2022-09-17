Cairo: Saudi police said they had arrested a citizen for violating the kingdom’s environmental law by cutting off trees.
The suspect was arrested in Rass governorate, part of Al Qassim province, after he had appeared in a video clip on social media cutting trees with an electric saw.
Police said in a statement that the man had been apprehended in possession of an electric saw, a firearm and ammunition.
In recent months, Saudi Arabia has ramped up a crackdown on environ-mental violations.
Earlier this month, the Saudi environment police said they had arrested eight people for having ignited bonfires in non-designated sites in a public park.
The offenders — seven Saudis and one Egyptian resident — were arrested for setting off the illegal bonfires in Al Soudah Park in Abha in south-west Saudi Arabia.
Illegal burning of a tree in Saudi Arabia is punishable by fines of up to SR40,000.
Setting off bonfires in non-designated places is, meanwhile, punishable by fines of SR3,000 that reach SR20,000 in protected areas.
In 2019, Saudi authorities announced a ban on bonfires in gardens and other public places for safety reasons and vowed to fine offenders.
The practice of setting off fires for cooking in public areas is not un-common during outings in Saudi Arabia.
The fines against the act in non-designated public sites are part of regu-lations for public conduct that went into effect in the kingdom in Sep-tember 2019.