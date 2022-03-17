Cairo: A Saudi man, convicted of slaying three of his daughters, was executed after he was handed down a final death verdict, Saudi media reported, citing the Interior Ministry.
The man, named Bandr bin Ali Al Zahrani, had been found guilty of knifing to death his three daughters aged six, four and two. He was apprehended and sentenced to a death in a ruling upheld by the appeals and supreme court as well as a royal decree.
Al Zahrani was executed in the Saudi region of Mecca on Wednesday, the ministry said.
The killings occurred in 2018 when the father went on rampage during a family dispute and slew the three children, Saudi media reported.
Saudi Arabia applies the death penalty against convicts in cases of murder, terror as well as drug smuggling and trafficking.