Dubai: Saudi Arabia has executed a 35-year-old citizen for shooting dead seven people in Jazan, southwest of the Kingdom, local media reported.
The crime dates back to February 2016 when the Saudi man who was working as a school teacher entered the education office at Al Dayer governorate in Jazan, and shot dead its employees, killing seven.
At the time, the Education Office stated the attacker had no dispute with any of the office staff, and that his recent transfer to a new school was based on his desire. Investigations also concluded that the aggressor had no case or complaint filed against the office or any of its staff.
The only survivor of the shooting narrated what happened: “On the day of the incident, I was the first person to meet the criminal and after seeing me, he said 'I finally found you' and then shot me in the shoulder, causing me to fall down. He then moved to the upper floor and shot everyone there."
He was arrested soon after committing the crime and admitted to intentionally shooting and killing people at the Education Office.
Accordingly and after being proven guilty, the killer was sentenced to death by the criminal court and was executed Tuesday. This brings the total number of people executed in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the year to 47, including a woman.