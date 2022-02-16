Dubai: A Saudi man has died after being attacked by his neighbour’s two fierce dogs in New Mexico in the United States, Saudi media reported.
Saad Ayyash Al Enazi, 56, died of severe wounds he sustained after he was attacked by two fierce guard dogs belonging to his female neighbour.
Saud Al Enazi, the deceased’s brother, said when Saad was returning to his home when he was attacked by the two dogs, after which he was transferred to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
He added that his brother had three sons, and he had a good relationship with his neighbours and was loved by the people of the neighbourhood in which he lived.
Police investigations confirmed that his neighbour was negligent in restraining them. However, she said in the investigation that she did so and that her dogs were tied, but she did not know who released them.
A witness said that while he was walking nearby, he saw two dogs attacking the man who was soaked in blood.
The victim was buried on Saturday at a Muslim cemetery after cooperation with the Islamic Centre in the presence of several people from the local Muslim community.
The deceased’s brother demanded the intervention of the Saudi embassy in the US and assigning a lawyer to follow up the investigation.