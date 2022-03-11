Dubai: A Saudi man has set up what is believed to be a first-of-its-kind maritime museum, using special tools to mummify marine creatures, including fish, turtles and sea crustaceans, according to Saudi media.
Zaylai Al Zaylai, a retiree, built his museum on Farasan Island, approximately 40km off the coastal city of Jazan on the Red Sea. He used special material from the Island’s trees to decorate the museum.
Driven by his passion for the marine life, Al Zaylai travelled along with a group of fishermen and lived for almost 20 days on the island, where he learned to swim, fish and do other activities. This experience has influenced him to build the museum.
Al Zaylai’s passion for marine creatures started 16 years ago. He collected and cleaned the mummified sea creatures with the help of his wife. He also used seashells and sea snails to design and decorate the museum.
Al Zaylai said his museum now attracts people from inside and outside the Kingdom. He said the museum features 10,000 mummified creatures including fish, shells, and crustaceans, 90 per cent of which were collected from the Red Sea.
The maritime museum also includes a 300-year- old mummified turtle that lived for 1,000 years, and a mummified whale.