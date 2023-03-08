Dubai: A Saudi man has been arrested in the capital Riyadh for allegedly abusing his daughters, local media reported.
The man was arrested by the Riyadh police, which revealed that an investigation is underway into the incident after his daughters posted a video on social media, seeking help and protection from security authorities.
The police swung into action after the women posted footage showing that they were beaten, detained and mistreated by their father,
The Public Security said in a statement that the man was referred to the Public Prosecution.
The police, in coordination with the Family Protection Office, have taken the necessary measures to ensure the protection of the victims.