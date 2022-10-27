Cairo: Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz has ordered pardon and release of six Pakistani nationals arrested over a verbal attack on a compatriot woman, an official source at the Saudi Interior Ministry has said.
The six were arrested in the last Islamic month of Ramadan after verbally abusing the woman and her companions in the courtyard of the Prophet’s Mosque in the holy city of Medina, the Saudi news agency SPA quoted the source as saying.
The royal pardon came in response to a request from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the source added.
The Pakistani premier visited Saudi Arabia earlier this week and met Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh amid close ties between both countries.