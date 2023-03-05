Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Sunday issued several new royal orders appointing new ministers, assistant ministers and key official leaders, state-run press agency SPA reported.
The first royal order appointed Eng. Ibrahim Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sultan as Minister of State.
As per other royal decrees, Salman Yousif Ali Al Dosari has been appointed as Minister of Media, while Hammoud Badah Al Muraikhi has been appointed as an adviser at the Royal Court with the rank of minister.
Other decrees appointed Lieutenant General Mohammed Amer Mohammed Al Harbi as deputy head of General Intelligence, while Rakan Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al Touq has been appointed as an assistant Minister of Culture.
Dr. Abdulrahman Hamad Saleh Al Harkan has been appointed as Governor of the State Properties General Authority, and Ismail Saeed Ali Al Ghamdi as assistant Minister of Human Resources and Social Development.