Cairo: A Saudi court sentenced a citizen to 40 days in prison after convicting him of slandering an official on social media due to a family dispute, according to a local newspaper.
The court in the Saudi Red Sea said the defendant had offended the official on Twitter and Instagram, Okaz added.
The court also ordered the defendant’s mobile phone and personal computer confiscated under the kingdom’s anti-cybercrime system.
The official, whose name or post was not disclosed, had filed a libel suit, accusing the defendant of posting “inappropriate and slanderous” remarks on him due to an unspecified family dispute.
The report did not say how both sides are related or the focus of their family row.