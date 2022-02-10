Dubai: A young Saudi man riding a horse died after he was thrown off his horse after being hit by a car on a public road in the coastal city of Tabuk, northwest of the Kingdom, local media reported.
The 35-year-old man was riding a horse along a road in Tabuk when a speeding vehicle hit the horse. As a result, he was thrown off the horse several metres away and crashed onto a concrete wall to land on huge rocks. The accident occurred on Tuesday.
The man who sustained multiple critical injuries was first taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday.