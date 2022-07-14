Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that it will start receiving applications for Umrah from today (Thursday) with the new Umrah season set to begin on July 30, state news agency Spa said.
Worshippers from abroad who wish to perform Umrah rituals and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina can now apply by visiting https://haj. gov.sa/ar/InternalPages/Umrah, the ministry said in a press statement.
Umrah permits are issued to domestic pilgrims through the Eatmarna application.
The regulations for the qualification of foreign agents to provide services for Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque include submitting a qualification request through the portal of the ministry via the link: (https://umralicense.haj.gov.sa).
They should also adhere to the rules and regulations described in the portal, with attaching documents and data related to commercial registration; membership of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and some personal data.
The ministry is working in coordination with competent authorities to ensure the compliance of Umrah performers with COVID-19- related preventive health measures. Applicants must attach vaccination certificates proving they have taken vaccines approved in the Kingdom.