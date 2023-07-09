Dubai: The Saudi Embassy in Spain has issued a warning advising Saudi citizens against displaying expensive belongings and valuables that could potentially attract undue attention while visiting Spain.
This call for discretion and caution follows a disturbing assault and robbery involving Saudi citizen Faisal Abbas in Barcelona.
Ambassador Azzam bin Abdulkarim Al Qain responded to the incident by appealing for increased vigilance, especially when interacting with strangers.
Faisal Abbas, Editor-in-Chief of Arab News, was targeted after being seen wearing an expensive watch while out in the city. He subsequently took to Twitter to share his experience and offer advice, stating, “Advice to every traveller this summer: Do not wear valuables. I was unfortunately attacked and pickpocketed today in the city of Barcelona. Thank God, it’s just a simple bruise on the wrist, and all they took was the watch.”
Addressing the issue, Ambassador Al Qain reiterated the commitment of the Saudi Embassy in Madrid and the Consulate General in Malaga to serving their citizens and visitors in Spain. He also encouraged them to register their passports on the embassy’s official website upon arrival in the country.
Ambassador Al Qain further emphasised the need for caution during their stay in Spain in his message on Twitter. He advised Saudi nationals and visitors to refrain from displaying or wearing any valuable items that might attract unwanted attention, potentially leading to similar unfortunate incidents.