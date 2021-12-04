Cairo: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Oman on Monday for cooperation talks, the Omani news agency ONA reported.
The visit comes to build on talks that Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq held with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz during his visit to Saudi Arabia in July, the agency added, quoting a royal court statement.
During Prince Mohammed’s visit, issues of mutual interest will be discussed to promote interests of Saudi Arabia and Oman and “fulfil aspirations and hopes” of their people, ONA said.
The visit reflects “time-honoured and historical” ties between the two countries, it added.
Last July, Sultan Haitham visited Saudi Arabia, making his first foreign trip since he assumed power in January last year, succeeding Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed, who had died at age of 79.