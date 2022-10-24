Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has delegated Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to head Saudi Arabia’s delegation attending the Arab Summit in Algeria, a Saudi Royal Court statement has said.
However, a medical team advised that the Crown Prince not undertake non-stop flight travel of long-distance so as to avoid middle-ear trauma, caused by air pressure, taking into account the length of the round trip spanning over 24 hours, the statement added.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will lead the delegation on behalf of the Crown Prince following the advice of the medical team of the royal clinics.
The King affirmed that Saudi Arabia would stand by Algeria, and pledged its support for everything that would make the summit a great success. The 31st Arab League summit will be held in Algiers on Nov. 1 and 2.