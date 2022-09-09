Dubai: A 9-year-old Saudi boy has become the talk of the town after a photo of him carrying three bags on his back, has gone viral on social media, local media reported.
Mishal Al Shahrani was seen carrying the bags of his sisters Sarah and Noura along with his own bag while they were returning home from school in Khamis Mushayt in the southern Asir region.
Their father, who was captivated by the scene, snapped a photo and shared it on the WhatsApp group of his family.
The photo went viral instantly, grabbing the attention of many people, who liked, commented and shared it, Al Arabiya reported.
Mishal, a student of Ibn Nafees Elementary School in Khamis Mushayt, commented on the overwhelming response to the photo by saying, “I always want to help my family, especially my sisters Sarah and Noura while returning from school.”
“The bags were not heavy, but I wanted to help them in the hot weather,” he said, adding that he only learnt about the photo taken by his father after it went viral on social media.
Commenting on the photo, the governor of Khamis Mushayt and the director of education in Asir region heaped praise on the boy. “This is the outcome of good raising and preparing the child to shoulder responsibility despite his young age,” they commented.