Dubai: A Saudi man has been arrested for beating his wife to death in Arar city in northern Saudi Arabia, local media reported.
The spokesperson of the Police Directorate in the Kingdom’s Northern Region said the man was arrested for assaulting his wife causing her severe injuries that led to her death.
The suspect was arrested by security patrols while trying to escape, he added.
He has been referred to public prosecution for legal action. The suspect has been remanded to police custody pending further investigation and trial.