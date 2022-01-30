Cairo: Private sector employees in Saudi Arabia will get an official holiday on the recently designated Founding Day of the kingdom, labour authorities have said.
Last week, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz declared February 22 every year as the kingdom’s Founding Day and an official holiday.
The Saudi Ministry of Human Sources said that the Founding Day is an official holiday for all state sectors including employees of public and private sectors.
“The royal decree making the Founding Day an official holiday for all public and private sectors embodies our wise leadership’s keenness to feel depth of the country’s history,” Minister of Human Resources Ahmed Al Rajhi said.
The day commemorates the founding of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Mohammed bin Saud.