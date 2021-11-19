Dubai: A Yemen citizen has been arrested in Saudi Arabia for pouring flammable material on his ex-wife and her daughter in a bid to kill her in full view of the public, local media reported.
The man is said to have beaten up his wife and her daughter before pouring flammable material on them so as to burn them alive.
The Saudi police in Qasim said investigations revealed the attacker to be an Yemeni, according to a statement by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The media spokesman for the Qassim police added the offender is a violator of the Kingdom’s border security system, saying that the assault was the result of a previous dispute between the man and his ex-wife.
The suspect has been arrested and will be referred to the public prosecution for further legal action.