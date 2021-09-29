The woman assumed the identity of her sister, who passed away after being naturalised by marriage, and her offence was unveiled after another woman reported her to the police following a family dispute. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: An expatriate woman assumed a fake identity for 19 years in Saudi Arabia, but she got away with the offence due to the statute of limitations, local media reported.

In the case of forgery and impersonation, the charges become time-barred in 10 years, according to the Saudi laws.

Cases involving severe crimes, like murder, typically have no maximum period.

The woman assumed the identity of her sister, who passed away after being naturalised by marriage, and her offence was unveiled after another woman reported her to the police following a family dispute.

The informer told the police a non-Saudi woman has been living in the Kingdom with a false identity, but provided no evidence at first.

The imposter was summoned and questioned, but her statements were contradictory. After more than an hour of interrogation, she broke down, and admitted that the ID card belonged to her sister, who died more than 19 years ago.

A Saudi man was married to her sister, and they lived together in Saudi Arabia, and her sister obtained Saudi citizenship later, but she fell seriously ill, which led to her returning to her home country, where she died with her family, the imposter told the police.

She added the man married her after the death of her sister, and she assumed her identity when she before arriving to the kingdom, and lived on this identity for 19 years. Her husband later died.