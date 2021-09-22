Abu Dhabi: A Saudi woman allegedly fired a gun into the air in Medina, had the shooting filmed and posted it on social media, police said.
Acting on a tip-off about the footage, widely circulated on social media, the police arrested the Saudi duo, aged 20 to 30 years, said Lieutenant Colonel Hussain Al Qahtani, spokesperson of the Medina Police.
Another Saudi man and a Yemeni woman were also caught in connection with the shooting incident after the gun and illegal drugs were seized in their possession.
No casualties were reported in the aerial gunfire and the four were moved to the Public Prosecution pending trial, police said.