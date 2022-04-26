Dubai: A young Saudi woman has been arrested in Riyadh after appearing in a video wearing a military uniform and impersonating a military person, local media reported.
The arrest was made after authorities managed to identify the woman who wore a special military uniform that belongs to one of the Kingdom’s security sectors.
According to reports, the woman has been referred to Public Prosecution for legal action.
According to Saudi laws, it is a punishable offence to impersonate another person, especially if he is a public or a security official, or one holding public authority.
Anyone who impersonates a person having public authority will be punished with a jail term not exceeding three years, or a maximum fine of SR50,000 or both.
If the impersonation crime is accompanied by terrorism or exploitation, or if the person who has been impersonated is a detective or intelligence officer or a military person or the like, the perpetrator will be punished with a maximum imprisonment of 10 years or fine not exceeding SR150,000 or both.