Dubai: Saudi Arabia has warned all employers against allowing their employees to work for others or for workers’ own personal benefit, Saudi media reported.
Accordng to the Saudi Public Security, offenders shall be punished with a maximum fine of SR100,000 and imprisonment of up to six months any individual employers who allow their employees to work for others or for workers’ own personal benefit. This is in addition to imposing a recruitment ban for up to five years.
Under Article 39 of the Saudi Labour law No. 219, an employer should not allow his employee to work for others, and a worker must not work for other employers. Similarly, an employer should not employ workers of other employers. An employer should also ensure that his employee is not working for his own benefit.
The Public Security called on the public to report the authorities any violations of the residency, labour and border security regulations on 911 in Mecca and Riyadh regions and 999 in other regions of the Kingdom.