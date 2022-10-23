Dubai: The Saudi General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has said that the visit visa could be extended seven days before its expiry date as long as it is accompanied by a current medical insurance policy, local media reported.
If the visitor has medical insurance that complies with the service’s particular requirements, the visit visa for persons may be extended through the host’s account on the Absher platform seven days before its validity ends.
While Jawazat acknowledged that a fine for delaying the extension of the visit visa will be charged if three days had gone after its expiration date, it also underlined that the guidelines mandate that the overall extension of the visit visa must not exceed 180 days.
Jawazat reaffirmed that it is not feasible to change a visit visa into a residence visa.
It also noted that if the host’s record contains traffic violations, it does not hinder the renewal of the visitor’s visa for those on his record through the Absher platform.
The expiration of the host’s resident identity also does not hinder the extension of the visitor’s visit visa.