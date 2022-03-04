Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced it will build a snowy village over a mountainous height overlooking the desert known for its high temperature in the far northwest of the country.
The snow village bears the name “Trogina” and is part of a tourism project located in the modern city of Neom, which Saudi Arabia is building in a geographical triangle that unites it with neighbouring Jordan and Egypt.
The project is set for completion by 2026, an official statement said. According to the project’s developers, Trogina village will receive visitors throughout the year, and provide outdoor snowboarding through several tracks that pass through multiple views, including the Red Sea and the terrain of the Neom mountains, in addition to the dunes of the desert.
Trogina will be constructed close to a group of hotels, health and family resorts, retail stores and restaurants, as well as sports parks and an interactive reserve.
The project aims to attract more than 700,000 visitors to a region that has already begun to attract tourists from different countries, especially Western European countries. Several tourism and entertainment projects have been completed in the area, known for by its mild climate similar to that of nearby Aqaba in Jordan and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.