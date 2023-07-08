Dubai: Officials at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah have successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 3 kilogrammes of cocaine into Saudi Arabia.
The illicit drug was ingeniously concealed in the intestines of three passengers who arrived at the airport.
During the routine inspection of incoming passengers, officials became suspicious of the trio and subjected them to X-rays.
The scan subsequently revealed the concealed cocaine in their digestive systems.
The authority pointed out that this smuggling method, involving the concealment of narcotics inside the body, is one of the significant tactics employed by smugglers to import drugs such as cocaine and heroin into the country.
The authority is making concerted efforts to thwart such attempts to protect society and uphold national security.