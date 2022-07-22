Cairo: Saudi authorities have reminded expatriates in the kingdom that a fine of SR500 will be levied for failure to renew their identification card.
The kingdom’s General Directorate of Passports said that the fine is imposed three days after the expiry of the ID and that the fine will be increased to SR1,000 on repetition.
The directorate also said that an expatriate’s final exit visa is valid for 60 days starting from the date of issuance.
According to instructions, having a valid ID is a prerequisite to issue the visa for the expatriate, it added.
Saudi Arabia hosts a large community of migrant workers.