Cairo: Saudi authorities have said that a fine of SR500 is imposed for delay in issuing a resident ID card for an expatriate worker 90 days after his/her entry into the kingdom.
The General Directorate of Passports pointed out that a worker’s resident ID is issued via Absher or Muqeem digital portal through the employer after related fees are paid and a medical examination is provided for the beneficiary.
The directorate has allowed employers to apply for issuing and renewing resident IDs for workers under their sponsorship electronically on a quarter or biannual basis via both portals.
The mechanism enables the employer to renew residency permits according to needs for three months, or six or nine or longer for one or two years.
Saudi Arabia hosts a large community of migrant workers.