Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced stringent penalties for those found guilty of assaulting ambulance service providers under the country's new ambulance safety system for public places. The violators may face a sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to one million riyals, or one of these penalties may be applied individually.
The system includes attacks on ambulance service providers, emergency responders, or anyone assigned to a service related to ambulance safety while performing their duties. The responsibility of investigating and prosecuting such cases falls under the purview of the public prosecution before the competent court.
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority is in charge of this ambulance safety system in public places and aims to improve the level of ambulance safety while also ensuring the protection of visitors to public places. The system's objectives include facilitating access to emergency safety supplies, improving patient care, reducing financial costs, and enhancing the speed of emergency responses, thereby reducing health complications and burdens on the health system.
Overseeing the ambulance safety system in public places, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority said it is committed to promoting the standards of ambulance safety and safeguarding visitors in public areas. The system is designed with several key objectives in mind: to expedite access to emergency safety supplies, to heighten patient care standards, to minimize financial costs, and to quicken emergency response times to lessen health complications and alleviate the strain on the health system.
Furthermore, the law outlaws any disgraceful acts in public places such as crowding around accident sites by unqualified individuals, tampering with emergency safety devices and supplies, or using them for purposes other than for which they were prepared. The system also penalizes the submission of false reports that call for the intervention of ambulance service providers.
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority is tasked with a range of responsibilities under the new system, including overseeing compliance with ambulance safety rules, issuing safety certificates, developing related policies, plans, and programs, and contributing to the development of safety programs. The authority is also responsible for coordinating with the Ministry of Health, the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, and other relevant entities to improve and develop the ambulance safety environment across the kingdom.