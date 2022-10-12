Cairo: Saudi Arabia has ordered withdrawing licences of eight recruitment offices found breaching the labour rules in the kingdom, according to a Saudi newspaper.
The decision was issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, which also ordered suspending activities of eight other offices pending resolution of complaints lodged against them, Okaz added.
The 16 businesses were found violating the kingdom’s labour laws during August and September as part of the ministry’s oversight of the recruitment sector in the country, the report said without details.
The ministry said its monitoring efforts aim to verify implementation of its decisions to safeguard employers’ rights and develop the recruitment sector.
The ministry urged members of the public to report any recruitment breach via unified No 19911 or its smartphone apps.
Saudi Arabia is home to a large community of migrant workers.