Cairo: Saudi police had found the body of a dead woman in her 70s inside her grandson’s home refrigerator, a Saudi online newspaper has re-ported.
The incident surfaced after relatives of the old woman repeatedly called her, but each time her 41-year-old grandson answered for her, saying she was asleep, Sabaq added.
Suspecting foul play, one relative went to the house in Rabigh governorate, part of Mecca Province. He knocked on the door, but received no answer.
Police were alerted. On searching the house early Tuesday, they found the woman’s corpse frozen inside the fridge in the grandson’s house.
The man, who appeared in an abnormal condition, was arrested, the paper said.
An investigation is underway to unravel circumstances of the incident. There was no immediate comment from authorities.