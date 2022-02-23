Dubai: The COVID-19 pandemic is on the verge of ending in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.
According to Assistant Deputy Minister of Health for Preventive Health Dr. Abdullah Asiri said Saudi Arabia is one of the countries least affected by the virus.
Dr. Asiri emphasised that Saudi Arabia will emerge from the pandemic with a robust economy and health sector, while also coming out of it stronger politically.
He attribuited this to the way in which the kingdom has handled the pandemic since its inception.
As soon as the pandemic began, King Salman immediately spoke to the Saudi people, saying: “We are facing an exceptional situation that calls for exceptional measures.”
Dr. Asiri also said that one of the reasons for the Kingdom’s success is its decisiveness in dealing with challenges, while introducing high-level and effective governance through which all parties concerned participated, and this helped it to quickly take firm decisions.
The kingdom has given human health priority above all and it has entrusted the Ministry of Health and the Public Health Authority to sustain this priority with conducting a continuous assessment of risks, Dr. Asiri said.