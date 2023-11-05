Dubai: The Criminal Investigation and Search Department of the Riyadh Region Police have arrested a pharmacist and a sales representative on charges of promoting tablets that are subject to strict medical circulation regulations.
The two accused individuals, both of Egyptian nationality, were employed in a local pharmacy, holding the positions of pharmacist and sales representative.
Their arrest followed intensive investigation by the Riyadh Police, who promptly took legal measures against them. Subsequently, the suspects were handed over to the relevant authorities for further proceedings.
In response to this incident, security agencies in Saudi Arabia have urged all citizens and residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to the promotion or smuggling of narcotics.
Residents in Mecca, Riyadh, and Al Sharqiyah regions are encouraged to call 911, while those in other regions can dial 999. Reports can also be submitted to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) through 995 and 995@gdnc.gov.sa.
The security agencies have assured the public that all reports will be handled with utmost confidentiality, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to maintain the safety and security of the Kingdom.