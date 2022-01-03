Dubai: Saudi Arabia on Monday reported the highest single daily toll of COVID-19 infections in six months with 1,746 people testing positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, two people died due to complications caused by the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 559,852 and the virus-related fatalities to 8,881.
A total of 341 people have also recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 542,754. According to the ministry, 90 patients are in critical condition.
Over the past few days, Saudi Arabia has been reporting an upward trend in the daily COVID-19 infections.