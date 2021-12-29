Dubai: All people in Saudi Arabia will now have to again wear facemasks in all indoor or outdoor public places and keep a safe physical distance from others, including in the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Wednesday announced the Kingdom will reinforce wearing masks and physical distancing in all public places including outdoor and indoor events as of tomorrow (Thursday, December 30).
The move comes amid a significant rise in COVID-19 cases worldwide, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
According to an MoI source, all procedures and measures are subject to continuous evaluation by the health authorities in the Kingdom, based on the developments of the epidemiological situation locally and globally.
The source called on everyone to adhere to all precautionary and preventive measures. He also stressed the importance of vaccination, adding that legal procedures and penalties will be applied on violators.
The Kingdom reported 602 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 553,921. The country reported one death.
There are 39 critical COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Health said.