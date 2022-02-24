Cairo: Saudi authorities have specified two cases in which an expatriate deportee is allowed to re-enter the country.
The Saudi General Directorate of Passports cited instructions stating that any expatriate expelled from the kingdom is not allowed to return.
“Exceptions are only made in case the [return] purpose is to perform Hajj or Umrah [lesser pilgrimage],” the directorate said on its Twitter account.
Saudi Arabia hosts a large community of migrant workers and their dependents.
Expatriates are deported from the kingdom if they perpetrate offences including making defamatory remarks or after serving jail terms on convictions.