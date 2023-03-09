Dubai: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina has established a series of requirements for offering iftar services to fasting individuals during the upcoming Ramadan 1444 AH, local media reported.
The Agency has said that catering contractors in the Hajj and Umrah must have valid permits and commercial registration to be considered for requests.
Additionally, facilities must be at least 600 square meters and have a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP). Three refrigerated food transport vehicles with four stainless steel trolleys each must also be licensed at a minimum.
Experience in the field is required without any related notes affecting the quality of the product and service. The agency has stated that providers in the Prophet’s Mosque can distribute meals themselves or through catering companies, but those who distribute meals through catering companies must be licensed and meet the requirements specified in the permit.
Lastly, service providers must update their information through the agency’s website after receiving a data update request message via text message, and must adhere to the times, locations, and quantities specified in the permit.