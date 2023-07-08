Dubai: King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah has announced a list of 30 items that are prohibited from being carried in flight passengers’ baggage.
The airport authorities have warned that these banned goods will be confiscated upon detection, and passengers will have no rights to claim them.
The alert is particularly targeted at departing Hajj pilgrims, urging them not to include these dangerous and prohibited items in their baggage.
The other 14 dangerous materials that are banned from all baggage: Organic peroxides, radioactive materials, electric shock devices, disabling devices, liquid oxygen devices, infectious biological materials, matches, lighters, explosives or crackers, flammable liquids, compressed gases, imitation weapons, magnetic materials, and corrosive materials.
In addition, the airport has detailed a list of 14 dangerous materials that are also banned from all baggage. These are: oxidants, organic peroxides, radioactive materials, electric shock devices, disabling devices, automatic skateboards, liquid oxygen devices, infectious biological materials, matches, lighters and flammable liquids.
The King Abdulaziz International Airport urged passengers to contact their respective airlines for more detailed information on these prohibitions.