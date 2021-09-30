Abu Dhabi: People in Saudi Arabia aged 70 and over, those in the age group of 12 to 18 years, who are fully vaccinated, are now allowed to perform Umrah after obtaining permits through the Etamarna and Tawakkalna apps, local media reported.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said the domestic age groups of people allowed to perform Umrah rituals are now expanded to include 12-18 years and over 70s, provided that they are inoculated with two vaccine doses, Okaz reported.
Earlier, only people aged 18 to 69 years had been permitted to perform Umrah, in keeping with the Minsitry of Health’s instructions.